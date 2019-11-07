Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.21-0.30) EPS.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

