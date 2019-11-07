Aprea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APRE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 12th

Aprea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APRE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 12th. Aprea Therapeutics had issued 5,666,667 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Johan Christenson purchased 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,005.00. Also, CEO Christian S. Schade purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Insiders acquired 613,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,500 over the last 90 days.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

