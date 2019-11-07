AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 84.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR opened at $109.49 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.