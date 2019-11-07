Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,728. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

