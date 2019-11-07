Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aqua America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,658,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

