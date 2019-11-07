Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Announces Earnings Results

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.02%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America updated its FY19 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Get Aqua America alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.