AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of WAAS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 158,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.49. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $634.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

WAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

