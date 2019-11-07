Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.72. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.