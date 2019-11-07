Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.31

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $5.21. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 3,687 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Arca Biopharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Arca Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.