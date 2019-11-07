Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $40.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,488. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,565 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 891,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after buying an additional 365,924 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $351,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.