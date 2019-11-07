Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,043,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

