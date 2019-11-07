Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell bought 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,130 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

