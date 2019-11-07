Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.48, 494,752 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 466,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

