Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to announce sales of $483.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.30 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Argo Group posted sales of $484.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

ARGO traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,945. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563,338 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 222,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter worth $8,958,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

