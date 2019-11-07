Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.00. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 86,990 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.