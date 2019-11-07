Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,297. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $210.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.72.

ANET opened at $190.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

