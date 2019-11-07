Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $58,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.49. 1,235,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,600. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.72.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,054,297. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

