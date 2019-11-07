ARP Americas LP Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

