ARP Americas LP Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 305,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.99. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.