Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Arqma has a total market cap of $43,064.00 and approximately $3,948.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,238.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.02033760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.03178082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00674277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00685487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00420869 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,244,855 coins and its circulating supply is 2,200,311 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.