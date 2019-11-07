ArQule Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 965 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

