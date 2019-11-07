Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) CEO Purchases $16,568.00 in Stock

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) CEO Gregory D. Gorgas acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $16,568.00.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

