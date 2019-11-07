Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Dougherty & Co

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price objective trimmed by Dougherty & Co from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 233,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Astronics has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astronics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

