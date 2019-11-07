Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) were up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.52, approximately 1,066,091 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 677,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $666.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

