Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,797 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 678.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE YUMC opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

