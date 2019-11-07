Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

NYSE KR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

