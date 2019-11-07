Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.