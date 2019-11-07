Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 224.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $180.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

