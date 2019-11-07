Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,208,000 after buying an additional 4,247,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,739,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,879,000 after buying an additional 2,086,350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $14,256,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 1,273,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

