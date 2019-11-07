Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY20 guidance to $4.58-4.73 EPS.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

