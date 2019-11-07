AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678,810. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

