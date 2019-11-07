Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 11,000 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.19 and a 200 day moving average of $273.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

