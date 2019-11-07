AudioCoin (ADC) Hits Market Capitalization of $181,524.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $181,524.00 and $3.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

