Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.85

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and traded as high as $167.49. Augean shares last traded at $167.49, with a volume of 28,043 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

