Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.