Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $69.08

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.56, but opened at $69.08. Autohome shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 3,091,878 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.51.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 894.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.