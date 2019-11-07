Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATHM. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.51.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,059. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,149,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5,732.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,407,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Autohome by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,597,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Front-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.