Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVLR. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.52. Avalara has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,521 shares of company stock valued at $76,660,837 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

