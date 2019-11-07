Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 17.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 12.1% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 51.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 11,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

