Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 461,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,070.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $304,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

