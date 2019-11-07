Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.73. 13,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,948. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

