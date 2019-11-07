Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Up 0.1%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, approximately 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

