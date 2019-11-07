B. Riley Cuts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $21.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.31% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of 207.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.