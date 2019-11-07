B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

BTG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 9,890,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,744. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.02.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

