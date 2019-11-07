Baader Bank Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.57 ($314.62).

FRA ADS traded up €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday, hitting €274.50 ($319.19). 1,156,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €267.31.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

