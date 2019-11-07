Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 283,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $969.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, VP Michael John Boyle purchased 4,150 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $76,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,620 shares in the company, valued at $341,490.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $676,574. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.