Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth $13,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 895.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,651,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 65.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.02. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,123. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

