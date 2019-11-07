Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.20. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,651,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,837,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

