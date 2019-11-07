Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 984,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

