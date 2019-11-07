Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.60 by HSBC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.48 ($6.37).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.